How to watch the Bears' Week 4 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams

Coming off a disappointing Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that showed the Chicago Bears' offense struggling once again, the Monsters of the Midway will look to bounce back this week against the Los Angeles Rams, who also hold a 1-2 record.

Sunday's game marks the second home game of the season for the Bears, with the team returning home for the first time since their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

With a win Sunday, the Bears could start 2-0 at home for the second time in three seasons, with the 3-14 Bears of 2022 winning the first two home games of the season before dropping the remaining seven.

Sunday's matchup can be viewed on FOX and streamed on Fox Sports for in-market viewers.

Outside of Bears fans in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, all Chicago-area viewers will be in-market for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Viewers north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border will instead see the New England Patriots take on the San Francisco 49ers, meaning out-of-market streaming is the lone at-home viewing option for Sunday's game.

Out-of-market NFL games can be viewed with an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription through YouTube TV.