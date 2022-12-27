How to Watch Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Chicago

A grand fireworks display will light up Chicago's sky as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

Navy Pier will ring in 2023 with its iconic show, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront.

In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official party dubbed "New Year on the Pier." The revelry will stretch from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Aon Grand Ballroom.

If you can't quite make it out to the lakefront, you can still catch the fireworks from the comfort of your homes or while you're on the go with NBC Chicago.

NBC Chicago will ring in the new year with a star-studded special, "A Very Chicago New Year," beginning at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.

The hour-long kick off to 2023 will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

“It doesn’t get ‘more Chicago’ than our dynamic lineup of artists. In what is sure to be a memorable New Year’s Eve, we’re looking forward to bringing viewers the best local music and entertainment,” Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from Chicago Today will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

As NBC Chicago counts down to midnight, celebrity guests will stop by for fun and games, including Reno 911 actor and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon, rapper Young Gravy and the stars from NBC’s hit drama "Chicago Fire." Plus, viewers at home can play live trivia for their chance to win $2,023 thanks to NBC Chicago’s sponsor Miller Lite. NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien and Pat Boyle will also make special appearances.

"A Very Chicago New Year" will sign off with the breathtaking fireworks at Navy Pier.

The special will air on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago coverage on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following access points: