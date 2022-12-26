4 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Chicago

Before the ball drops in Times Square, Chicago's getting the ball rolling for 2023.

Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism website, put the spotlight on an array of celebrations that are in the works to unfold on New Year's Eve, from parties at historic hotels to meals at restaurants from the city's buzzing culinary scene.

Here are four ways to ring in the new year in Chicago:

See Fireworks at Navy Pier

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, Navy Pier will welcome 2023 with its iconic fireworks display. The Chicago landmark will light up the sky for its annual celebration, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront.

In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official party dubbed "New Year on the Pier." The revelry will stretch from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, at the Aon Grand Ballroom. The celebration will include premium catering and a bar, dancing, as well as live band and DJ entertainment featuring Matt Kysia, The Lakeshore Encores, Treble Squad and Kice.

More information regarding tickets can be found here.

Go to a Live Performance

The Second City

Chicago's famed comedy club will cap off the year with multiple improv and sketch shows throughout New Year’s Eve.

Ticket prices and show times vary.

FISHER

Los Angeles-based artist FISHER will ring electronic beats throughout Pilsen's venue Radius Chicago.

Tickets are available here.

Denise Thimes Quintet

Intimate bar and lounge Winter’s Jazz Club will welcome vocalist Denise Thimes for a New Year's Eve jazz performance.

Tickets vary in price.

New Year's Eve Comedy Countdown Show at Laugh Factory

Laugh Factory will send 2022 off with a late-night comedy showcase, featuring a lineup of local stand-up acts and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Tickets start at $55.

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group, the musical art performance bunch, will close the curtains on 2022 with four color-filled performances intended for audiences of all ages throughout Dec. 31 in Chicago's neighborhood Lakeview.

Tickets are available here.

Check Out a Party at a Chicago Hotel

A Midnight Soiree at Hilton Chicago

Hilton Chicago will invite thousands to its revelry, letting guests roam throughout its party seven areas. The event is all-inclusive, providing cocktails, a buffet, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, gambling and DJs, among other features.

Tickets start at $125.

New Years Eve 2023 at The Godfrey Hotel Chicago

Perched in the city's River North neighborhood, The Godfrey Hotel Chicago will fill its fourth-floor lounge with tray-passed appetizers and chef-influenced cocktails for guests to cheer in the new year.

Tickets start at $55.

Gatsby's Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party 2023 at JW Marriott Chicago

JW Marriott Chicago's "Roaring 20's"-themed, all-inclusive party will offer attendees a buffet, desserts and drinks throughout the night. The event encourages guests to come to the "late-night soireé" fitted in their best from the era.

Tickets start at $119.

Chicago Scene New Year's Eve Party at The Drake

Billed as the longest-running New Year's Eve party in the city, The Drake's celebration is anticipating more than 3,000 guests to wander across its seven ballrooms of entertainment. The event will include access to over 40 open bars and complimentary appetizer buffets accompanied by live music.

Tickets start at $169.00.

Ballroom Blitz at Swissotel Chicago Hotel

Multiple Swissotel Chicago Hotel ballrooms will be filled with entertainment, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a pasta bar, champagne, raffles, DJs and a live band, among other items.

Tickets start at $119.

Chicago New Year's Eve Ball at Congress Plaza Hotel

Congress Plaza Hotel's multi-ballroom celebration will treat party-goers with an experience filled with all-inclusive drinks and buffets. When 2023 commences, the event will kick off a balloon drop.

Tickets start at $99.

Grab a Meal

RPM Seafood

A variety of seafood warm and chilled selections are on the menu for diners to enjoy while catching glimpses of New Year's Eve celebrations unfold from the waterfront restaurant.

Reservations are available here.

Bronzeville Winery

Elevating year-end celebrations with local art and live music, Bronzeville Winery is inviting guests to dig into dishes like seared watermelon steak and coconut red curry snapper.

Reservations are available here.

Carnivale

Carnivale will put on dinner and a show on New Year's Eve. The spot specializes in Latin fusion cuisine inspired by Central and South America and will include a 90-minute variety show with live music, street dancers, a DJ, Brazilian samba dancers, an aerialist and more.

Reservations can be made here.

Avli on The Park

The restaurant will plate a five-course Mediterranean menu, running a Greek celebration packed with live entertainment, passed bites and champagne toasts.

Reservations can be made here.