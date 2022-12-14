Chicago Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Cities to Spend New Year's Eve In

With 2023 around the corner, a ranking revealed that Chicago is among the best cities across the nation to spend New Year's Eve in.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the country to curate its collection of places for "epic" New Year's Eve celebrations, placing the Windy City at No. 8.

The website's researchers based their findings on 29 metrics, which ranged from the legality of fireworks to the forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31. They also looked at three "key" dimensions: entertainment and food, costs, as well as safety and accessibility.

Chicago scored ninth in food and entertainment as a city with the most restaurants and nightlife per capita among the other places that were probed, according to the ranking.

On a scale of one to 100, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for New Year's Eve revelers, Chicago scored an 84 in costs and a 56 in safety and accessibility.

Here's a look at the other cities that earned a spot on the ranking's top 10:

New York: 1st

Orlando: 2nd

Las Vegas: 3rd

San Francisco: 4th

Atlanta: 5th

Denver: 6th

Washington D.C.: 7th

Los Angeles: 9th

Seattle: 10th

The full ranking can be found here.