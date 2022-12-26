List Names Best New Year's Eve Celebrations in Chicago

Cue the fireworks: 2023 is on its way.

Believe it or not, the new year falls this weekend, and celebrations in Chicago are preparing to ring it in. Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, compiled a list of the best New Year’s Eve events in the city, which is still being updated regularly. From the bundle of bashes, the website highlighted four "gatherings for any vibe and any budget."

Here are the some of the best year-end celebrations in Chicago, according to Eventbrite:

3peat: NYE at Beauty Bar

The revelry packs three different themes into one, with Grrl Power, '90s Night and Y2K events joining forces to bid farewell to 2022. The party will unfold at Beauty Bar, located at 1444 W. Chicago Ave.

Tickets started at $35, but are sold out, according to its website.

2023 Chicago New Year's Eve Cruise: The Midnight Kiss

Chicagoans can welcome in the new year on the waters. The yacht party offers unlimited drinks and a three-course dinner buffet while cruising along scenic skyline vistas. And, yes, the yacht is fully heated.

Tickets start at $295.

New Year's Eve at Headquarters Beercade

Headquarters Beercade at 213 W. Institute Pl. will host an evening filled with unlimited arcade gameplay, accompanied by a live DJ, complimentary appetizers and a midnight toast.

Tickets start at $10.

New Year's Eve Comedy Countdown Show at Laugh Factory

Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway, will send 2022 off with a late-night comedy showcase, featuring a lineup of local stand-up acts and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Tickets start at $55.