Navy Pier to Host ‘New Year on the Pier' Celebration with Fireworks Display

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, Navy Pier will ring in 2023 with its iconic fireworks display.

The Chicago landmark will light up the sky for its annual celebration, casting glows that will be visible across the lakefront.

In conjunction with the fireworks, the attraction will host its official party dubbed "New Year on the Pier." The revelry will stretch from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, at the Aon Grand Ballroom.

The celebration will include premium catering and a bar, dancing, as well as live band and DJ entertainment featuring Matt Kysia, The Lakeshore Encores, Treble Squad and Kice.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ticket options range from general to VIP admission, according to a release. General admission will provides guests with access to food, drinks and entertainment, including party favors and photo opportunities. On top of all of these features, VIP admission will entail more food and drink selections, access to a balcony with aerial views, express entry and more.

More information regarding tickets can be found here.