Chicago Marathon

How to Track Runners During the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Race organizers have made it easy to track runners during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Watch the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon LIVE starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on NBC 5 and streaming right here.

With thousands of runners and millions of spectators, the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is undoubtedly going to draw a massive crowd.

With so many participants and even more cheering fans, it will be tough to spot friends and family as they race through the 26.2-mile course. 

Fortunately, race organizers have made it easy to track runners. The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has its own mobile application that features live race-day runner tracking. 

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to your tracking list, simply search their name and add them to your favorites. You can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events, and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the Chicago Marathon's website on race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

For complete coverage, NBC 5 will live stream the race on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app beginning at 7 a.m., including footage of runners along the route, elite racers and finish line cameras.

