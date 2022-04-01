How to Track Chicago Street Sweeping in Real Time

It's officially street sweeping season in Chicago. Do you need to move your car?

The city of Chicago provides a street sweeping tracker and map to see real-time locations of city street sweepers.

The tracker activates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from April through November and lets users see whether mechanical street sweepers are about to hit their block.

Residents also can see the full schedule by visiting the city’s website or calling 311.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation began its annual efforts to clear debris and litter from residential and arterial roadways on April 1.

Spanning April through November, the department will deploy dozens of sweepers at regularly scheduled times.

“Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city,” department commissioner Cole Stallard said in a release. “We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping.”

Bright orange signs will be posted on the streets to alert residents about temporary parking restrictions put in place to accommodate the cleaning.