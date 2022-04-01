Chicago Street Sweeping Begins Friday

It’s time for spring cleaning as street sweeping season officially starts in Chicago.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation began its annual efforts to clear debris and litter from residential and arterial roadways Friday.

Spanning April through November, the department will deploy dozens of mechanical street sweepers at regularly scheduled times.

“Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city,” department commissioner Cole Stallard said in a release. “We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping.”

Bright orange signs will be posted on the streets to alert residents about temporary parking restrictions put in place to accommodate the cleaning.

Residents can see the full schedule by visiting the city’s website, calling 311 or tracking the sweeping fleet in real time through the tool located here.