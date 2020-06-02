George Floyd

How to Help Chicago Communities After Protests, Looting and Vandalism

Here is a list of organizations in need of help following protests, looting and vandalism that took place this weekend.

By Molly Walsh

Community members seen cleaning up after the protests
Telemundo 20, Mar Gonzales

Community members come together to clean up the aftermath of the protests.

Many organizations are asking for donations and help in clean-up efforts after windows were smashed and stores were looted across the Chicago area this weekend. Here are some ways you can help:

Chicago Cares

  • Seeking monetary donations to fund community response efforts and purchase supplies at the direction of our community partners.
  • https://www.chicagocares.org/

Imagine Englewood

My Block, My Hood, My City

  • Seeking monetary donations to Small Business Relief Fund to assist business owners in rebuilding.
  • Seeking volunteers to assist with graffiti removal, glass replacement or general construction.
  • https://www.formyblock.org/

South Side Clean-up

  • Starting at noon on June 3, those interested are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies if they can.
  • Roseland: Halsted strip
  • 95th: Stony Island strip
  • 87th and State St.: Jewel-Osco parking lot
  • 79th: Cottage Grove
  • 47th: Walmart Parking Lot
  • 35th: Lake Meadows Shopping Center

Clean Out and Board Up 2020

  • June 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bronzeville, Chatham, Roseland, Washington Heights, Calumet Heights, Woodlawn, Harvey, Dolton, Austin and Chicago Lawn.
  • "If your black-owned business needs assistance with clean-outs/board ups, text business name and address to (708) 207-5492," according to Hampton Real Estate Investments.

Community Clean Up Day

June 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Menard's at North Ave. and Monitor
  • Walgreens at North Ave. and Central
  • Dollar Tree at North Ave. and Linder
  • Walgreens at Cicero and North Ave.
  • Dollar Tree at Division and LeClaire

Volunteers are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies.

Contact Sharmaine Sykes at (708) 600-3582 for more information.

Brave Space Alliance

  • June 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1515 E. 52nd Place
  • Drop-off and pick-up location for medical supplies, water, snacks and masks for people protesting and cleaning.

SocialWorks

SocialWorks will be providing free lunch for communities and CPS students June 2.

  • Hugs No Slugs Safe House, 6427 S. Ashland
  • Garfield Park Fieldhouse, 100 N. Central Park Avenue.

