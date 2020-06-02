How to Help Chicago Communities After Protests, Looting and Vandalism

Many organizations are asking for donations and help in clean-up efforts after windows were smashed and stores were looted across the Chicago area this weekend. Here are some ways you can help:

Chicago Cares

Seeking monetary donations to fund community response efforts and purchase supplies at the direction of our community partners.

https://www.chicagocares.org/

Imagine Englewood

Requesting monetary donations for neighborhood clean-up efforts.

https://www.imagineenglewoodif.org/

My Block, My Hood, My City

Seeking monetary donations to Small Business Relief Fund to assist business owners in rebuilding.

Seeking volunteers to assist with graffiti removal, glass replacement or general construction.

https://www.formyblock.org/

South Side Clean-up

Starting at noon on June 3, those interested are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies if they can.

Roseland: Halsted strip

95th: Stony Island strip

87th and State St.: Jewel-Osco parking lot

79th: Cottage Grove

47th: Walmart Parking Lot

35th: Lake Meadows Shopping Center

Clean Out and Board Up 2020

June 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bronzeville, Chatham, Roseland, Washington Heights, Calumet Heights, Woodlawn, Harvey, Dolton, Austin and Chicago Lawn.

"If your black-owned business needs assistance with clean-outs/board ups, text business name and address to (708) 207-5492," according to Hampton Real Estate Investments.

Community Clean Up Day

June 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Menard's at North Ave. and Monitor

Walgreens at North Ave. and Central

Dollar Tree at North Ave. and Linder

Walgreens at Cicero and North Ave.

Dollar Tree at Division and LeClaire

Volunteers are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies.

Contact Sharmaine Sykes at (708) 600-3582 for more information.

Brave Space Alliance

June 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1515 E. 52nd Place

Drop-off and pick-up location for medical supplies, water, snacks and masks for people protesting and cleaning.

SocialWorks

SocialWorks will be providing free lunch for communities and CPS students June 2.