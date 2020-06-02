How to Help Chicago Communities After Protests, Looting and Vandalism

Many organizations are asking for donations and help in clean-up efforts after windows were smashed and stores were looted across the Chicago area this weekend. Here are some ways you can help:
Chicago Cares
- Seeking monetary donations to fund community response efforts and purchase supplies at the direction of our community partners.
- https://www.chicagocares.org/
Imagine Englewood
- Requesting monetary donations for neighborhood clean-up efforts.
- https://www.imagineenglewoodif.org/
My Block, My Hood, My City
- Seeking monetary donations to Small Business Relief Fund to assist business owners in rebuilding.
- Seeking volunteers to assist with graffiti removal, glass replacement or general construction.
- https://www.formyblock.org/
South Side Clean-up
- Starting at noon on June 3, those interested are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies if they can.
- Roseland: Halsted strip
- 95th: Stony Island strip
- 87th and State St.: Jewel-Osco parking lot
- 79th: Cottage Grove
- 47th: Walmart Parking Lot
- 35th: Lake Meadows Shopping Center
Clean Out and Board Up 2020
- June 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bronzeville, Chatham, Roseland, Washington Heights, Calumet Heights, Woodlawn, Harvey, Dolton, Austin and Chicago Lawn.
- "If your black-owned business needs assistance with clean-outs/board ups, text business name and address to (708) 207-5492," according to Hampton Real Estate Investments.
Community Clean Up Day
June 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Menard's at North Ave. and Monitor
- Walgreens at North Ave. and Central
- Dollar Tree at North Ave. and Linder
- Walgreens at Cicero and North Ave.
- Dollar Tree at Division and LeClaire
Volunteers are asked to bring their own cleaning supplies.
Contact Sharmaine Sykes at (708) 600-3582 for more information.
Brave Space Alliance
- June 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1515 E. 52nd Place
- Drop-off and pick-up location for medical supplies, water, snacks and masks for people protesting and cleaning.
SocialWorks
SocialWorks will be providing free lunch for communities and CPS students June 2.
- Hugs No Slugs Safe House, 6427 S. Ashland
- Garfield Park Fieldhouse, 100 N. Central Park Avenue.