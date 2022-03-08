How to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in Your Community

As Americans experience unprecedented pain at the pump, residents are seeking out ways to find the cheapest gas prices that they can.

In the state of Illinois, the average price of a gallon of gas is up to $4.43, up 14.5% within the last week alone.

Nationally, the average price of gas is now up to $4.17 per gallon, the highest the United States has seen since the summer of 2008.

With gas prices expected to continue moving higher because of Russia’s continued conflict with Ukraine, along with the switch to summer-blend fuels in the Northern Hemisphere, consumers are seeking out the best way that they can save money while filling up their cars.

The website GasBuddy has a tool that residents can use both on their website and on their mobile app.

That tool allows consumers to input their ZIP codes, what type of fuel they are looking to get, how they plan to pay for it, and to indicate what gas stations they are willing to visit in their area.

The information will likely prove critical in coming weeks, as the state has seen its average price of gas jump from $3.87 to $4.43 per gallon in the last seven days alone. Gas prices are up 22% in the last month, according to data released by AAA.

Prices could continue to increase ahead of the Memorial Day holiday later this year, according to experts. With the United States now banning importing oil from Russia, some experts fear that gas prices could soar above $5 per gallon on average in some places.