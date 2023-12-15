How long is RSV contagious? What you should know as respiratory illnesses spread

As colder weather sets in across much of the country, many communities are experiencing a rise in respiratory illness, leading to an influx of patients at hospitals, doctors' offices and other health care facilities.

"High" or "very high" levels of respiratory illness activity have been reported in 17 states, though not Illinois and Indiana, newly-released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

According to the CDC, flu hospitalizations have spiked 200 percent over the last four weeks, and hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus and COVID have surged as well.

When it comes to RSV specifically, most people often experience mild symptoms and recover in a week or two. But depending on age and certain risk factors, serious complications are possible.

People infected with RSV are usually symptomatic within four to six days after getting infected and may exhibit one or more of the following symptoms:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever (not always present)

Wheezing

These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once, according to the CDC.

The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants. The only symptoms young infants exhibit may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties, health officials said.

People infected with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days and may become contagious a day or two before they start showing signs of illness, as stated on the CDC's website. However, some infants and people with weakened immune systems can spread the virus for four weeks -- even after they stop showing symptoms.

“A mild cough can linger for a long time, four to eight weeks at times, and can be normal,” Dr. Richard Payden, a physician with the University of Colorado Health, said in an article. “However, if you are having severe cough, continued fevers, or are continually fatigued with symptoms, you should be evaluated.”

RSV spreads through respiratory droplets that leave your body when you cough or sneeze and can live on hard surfaces, such as tables and crib rails, for several hours, according to the Cleveland Clinic. You can catch the virus in a two ways: by being in close contact with an infected person or touching a contaminated object and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Parents are advised to be aware of the signs and symptoms as infants and young children could become seriously ill. Some children are more susceptible to severe disease, including those who were born prematurely or who have chronic lung or heart disease or a weakened immune system, according to the CDC.

Doctors suggest parents take one of two options to prevent their children from contracting severe illness. A vaccine can be given during pregnancy, according to the CDC, or parents can opt for an RSV immunization that provides antibodies to their baby after birth.

Healthy adults typically don't become seriously ill, but some older adults, especially those with existing health conditions, may need to be hospitalized if they are having trouble breathing or are dehydrated. While not everyone is eligible, a vaccine is available to adults 60 years old and above.

Those who become infected RSV are advised to take fever reducers and pain relievers if needed and drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

If you want to reduce your chances of getting sick, doctors say there are steps you can take. They include washing your hands often, not touching your face with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, covering your coughs and sneezes and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, according to the CDC.