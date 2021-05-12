House on Property Where John Wayne Gacy's Home Once Stood Sells

The house that sits on the property where John Wayne Gacy buried many of his victims - and where the notorious serial killer's home once stood - has sold.

The home, located at 8215 W. Summerdale Ave. in unincorporated Norwood Park Township, was purchased for $395,000 on April 16, according to its listing.

The home was put on the market in August 2019. By October of that year it was listed for $459,000, according to its listing.

The Chicago Sun-Times had previously reported the home is the same location as Gacy's house, but had a different address. According to the publication, the three-bed, two-bathroom home was built after Gacy's ranch was demolished in 1979 during the search for bodies and given a new address, switching the numbers from 8213 to 8215.

It was last sold in 2004 for $300,000.

Gacy’s home near O’Hare yielded a chamber of horrors as the burial site of dozens of victims. Investigators found 29 bodies buried on the Gacy property, most in a crawl space beneath his home. Four had been thrown from the I-55 bridge over the Des Plaines River.

The previous listing made no mention of the history of the property, only mentioning its "huge backyard, separate dining room, living room and family room with beautiful two sided fireplace." It called the home a "MUST SEE!"