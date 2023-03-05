Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruder During Northwest Side Home Invasion, Police Say

A suspect in custody after he was apparently shot during a home invasion on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 3600 block of North Newcastle in the Dunning neighborhood at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner told officers that he was woken up by his dog’s barking at the time, and then heard a loud noise in his basement.

He pulled out a weapon and went downstairs to check, and said the suspect continued to walk towards him after confronting him inside the residence.

The homeowner then fired his weapon, striking the 27-year-old man.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was immediately available.