Homeless Camp Allowed to Stay Below North Side Viaduct

A group camping below a Chicago viaduct have received a reprieve from eviction.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that city workers told members of the group Monday they could continue using the tunnel for shelter. About 10 people have been camping in the Wilson Avenue viaduct at Lake Shore Drive.

Last week, members said Chicago Transportation workers told them they needed to leave. Notices also were posted that the tunnel was scheduled Monday for cleaning.

A Chicago Streets and Sanitation crew picked up trash and swept the viaduct Monday but allowed the group to stay.