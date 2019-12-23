homeless camp

Homeless Camp Allowed to Stay Below North Side Viaduct

About 10 people have been camping in the Wilson Avenue viaduct at Lake Shore Drive

A group camping below a Chicago viaduct have received a reprieve from eviction.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that city workers told members of the group Monday they could continue using the tunnel for shelter. About 10 people have been camping in the Wilson Avenue viaduct at Lake Shore Drive.

Last week, members said Chicago Transportation workers told them they needed to leave. Notices also were posted that the tunnel was scheduled Monday for cleaning.

Local

Matteson 30 mins ago

Vehicle Crashes Through Front of Suburban Starbucks

Orland Hills 42 mins ago

Orland Hills Police on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Chicago Streets and Sanitation crew picked up trash and swept the viaduct Monday but allowed the group to stay.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

homeless campChicagolake shore drivenorth side viaduct
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us