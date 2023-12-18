Holiday lights display pays homage to Gail Lewis, viral former Walmart employee

It appears social media can't get enough of Gail Lewis, the former employee at an Illinois Walmart who captured attention across the world with her emotional goodbye message.

Video posted to TikTok in November shows Lewis overcome with emotion as she delivered a sign-off to fellow employees at the Morris Walmart. Lewis' farewell has been seen more than 33 million times since it was uploaded Nov. 16.

Since then, Lewis has had shirts created in her honor and is even at the center of a Christmas display.

A TikTok content creator known as "Justin the Light Guy" paid homage to Lewis with one of his dazzling Christmas light creations. The display shows Lewis' sign-off video projected onto the front of a home as smaller bright lights sparkle for all to see.

As the video plays, a lighted tree decoration in the foreground shows a photo of Lewis then key phrases, like "10 year" and "844." Lewis was a 10-year employee at the Morris location, which is store number 844.

After that, the words "goodbye" appear on the tree. But that isn't all. The display concludes with "Taps" on bagpipes -- as red, white and blue lights illuminate on the home.

Those who've grown fond of Lewis couldn't get enough of her newfound stardom and the display, too.

"Imagine this being the first time you’ve ever been introduced to Gail Lewis," one TikTok user said. "This was my experience."

"Just when I thought I've seen all the Gail Lewis content," another commented.