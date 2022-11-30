‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime.

Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.

Located at 100 S. Barnes Rd., the farm will operate the train until Dec. 18, alongside a slate of other activities rooted in the holiday spirit. Thousands of twinkling lights, wagon rides and readings of classic holiday stories will unfold on the farm's grounds. Santa and his elves will make appearances, too.

The Holiday Express will be available on the following dates:

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; Dec. 1, 8 and 15

From 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays; Dec. 9 and 16

From 2 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18

Tickets are $8 each and available for purchase here.