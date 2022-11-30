Chicago Holiday Trains Are Traveling Through the City and Suburbs. Here's How to Hop Aboard

Tree lightings? Check. Holiday windows? Check. Christmas markets? Check. Chicago holiday trains to take you to all those events? Check.

From local city fleets traveling down neighborhood streets, to the Canadian Pacific Holiday train blaring its horn through the suburbs, holiday trains in and across Chicago are officially rolling down the tracks.

Here's where and when to find each one.

CTA Holiday Bus and CTA Holiday Train:

The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet began its yearly runs on the agency's Green Line on Friday, but it will hit a wide variety of lines across the system.

The holiday train features numerous LED lights and signs throughout, with Santa and his reindeer joining commuters for the ride as well.

The holiday bus will begin service on Tuesday on the #56 Milwaukee route, the first of 16 routes the holiday bus will traverse this holiday season.

Here's a look at when and where the CTA holiday train and bus will run this holiday season:

Nov. 29: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 6: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 7: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 8: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 9: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 10: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 13: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 14: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 15: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 16: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 17: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 19: Yellow Line

Beginning Nov. 29, the CTA Holiday Bus will travel through these 16 routes:

#56 Milwaukee : Nov. 29, 30

: Nov. 29, 30 #91 Austin: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #92 Foster: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #22 Clark: Dec. 2

Dec. 2 #97 Skokie: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 #74 Fullerton: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 #66 Chicago: Dec. 7, Dec. 8

Dec. 7, Dec. 8 #126 Jackson: Dec. 9

Dec. 9 #12 Roosevelt: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 #62 Archer: Dec. 13

Dec. 13 #49 Western, #X49 Western Express: Dec. 14, Dec. 15

Dec. 14, Dec. 15 #3 King Drive: Dec. 16, Dec. 17

Dec. 16, Dec. 17 #79 79th: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 #28 Stony Island: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 #29 State: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Dec. 23

Metra's Holiday Train:

The CTA isn't the only festive train rolling through the city, though. Metra will carry out its holiday rides on its Electric Line for three Saturdays this season: Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany riders to downtown Chicago where they'll encounter a "winter wonderland" at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.

Here's a look at when and where the Metra holiday train will run this holiday season. However, according to Metra's website, tickets are sold out.

Inbound

University Park 11:00 a.m. Richton Park 11:03 a.m 211th Street 11:08 a.m. Flossmoor 11:13 a.m Homewood 11:15 a.m. Calumet 11:17 a.m. Harvey 11:22 a.m 115th/Kensington 11:32 a.m. 55th/56th/57th 11:42 a.m. 51st/53rd 11:44 a.m Museum Campus 11:53 a.m Millennium Station 11:58 a.m

Outbound

Millennium 2:15 p.m. Museum Campus 2:20 p.m. 51st/53rd 2:29 p.m. 55th/56th/57th 2:31 p.m. 115th/Kensington 2:41 p.m. Harvey 2:50 p.m. Calumet 2:55 p.m. Homewood 2:57 p.m. Flossmoor 2:59 p.m. 211th Street 3:03 p.m. Richton Park 3:08 p.m. University Park 3:15 p.m.

Canadian Pacific:

The U.S. tour for the railway's holiday train began on Nov. 23 with a stop in Maine. It will ultimately include dozens more before ending weeks later.

While a popular and bright sight to see, the train also raises money and awareness for food banks along the CP network, according to a news release.

The train will make its first local stop in Bensenville just before 7 p.m. Friday night. There will even be a live performance, with artists Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason taking the stage. Anyone interested should park adjacent to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and South York Street, according to CP Railway's website.

Then, the following morning, the train will head to Pingree Grove where Ell and Mason will put on another performance from 9-9:30 a.m. Visitor parking will be available at the nearby village hall.

If you aren't able to make either of those times for whatever reason, you'll also have another chance.

The following week the holiday train will stop at Viking Middle School in Gurnee. Anyone interested is encouraged to come out Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 5:10 p.m. to see the stunning lights, as well as a performance by artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.