Historic Glen Ellyn home, one of the oldest in DuPage County, sells for $548K

One of DuPage County's oldest residences, a 176-year-old home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has a new owner.

A 2,519-square-foot residence constructed for the early Glen Ellyn settler George Baker recently sold for $548,000, according to an online real estate listing. The Greek Revival farmhouse, built on a sprawling farm, was designed by the "young and resourceful" Baker, the 21-year-old son of settler Valentine Baker. Unlike the majority of residences built in DuPage County in the mid-1840s, the house was actually constructed of brick and stone -- instead of wood and clapboard, according to a brochure written by Marian Tomlinson, who along with her husband, Gary, recently sold the home.

The Tomlinson's purchased the home nearly 40 years ago, which sits along Taylor Road, in the mid-1980s, led restoration efforts, according to their relator, Penn French, with Compass, who is also chair of the Glen Ellyn Historic Preservation Commission. In recent years, the family made a number of upgrades, including updating the electric and plumbing throughout the house, replacing mechanical systems and remodeling the kitchen and bathroom.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After George Baker's death in 1873, his son, Valentine, continued to farm at the property until 1892, when it was combined with the Stauch Farm. The newly-combined farm was home to Christopher and John Stauch until their deaths, after which their sister moved in.

While the five-bedroom home has undergone major improvements in recent years, it became "somewhat derelict" for a period - as it was either rented out or uninhabited, according to Marian Tomlinson. At one time, the home was actually used as a granary. Husks from oat can actually be found inside the walls.

In 1942, the home was sold to Frederick Babcock and his wife, Helen. Frederick was an editor for the Chicago Tribune, while his wife renovated properties for re-sale, according to the brochure.

They restored the house, including replacing the living room floor and installing heating, plumbing and electricity. Four years after purchasing the home, the Babcock's sold it to the Meinhardt's, who sold the residence to the Hoys in 1948. While much smaller in present day, the property containing the home originally comprised a total of 392 acres.

Decades later, the historic residence was listed on on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010, thanks to the Tomlinson's efforts. The couple recently decided to downsize, but wouldn't sell the home to just anyone.

The Tomlinson's wanted to make sure the new owners would appreciate the home's unique history and preserve its architectural Greek Revival Farmhouse style.

"We were pleased to be able to accomplish that for the now new owners to steward the special legacy of this now 176 year-old home," French, their realtor, said.