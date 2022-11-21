Here's Why the ‘Polar Express' Train Won't Run in Chicago This Holiday Season

“The Polar Express” is one of the most famous stories and films that celebrate the holiday season, but a train allowing riders to experience the magic for themselves will not run this year, officials say.

The train, which operates from Chicago’s Union Station, will not run in the 2022 holiday season due to staffing issues, officials say.

“Due to a systemwide shortage of railroad personnel, there are not enough certified operating crews available to run our train this season,” officials said in a statement.

“Polar Express” officials say they will try to mount a comeback next year.

“We understand this is an important experience for families and will do everything we can to return to Chicago in 2023,” officials said.

Amtrak, who helps operate the trains, said that their focus is to staff trains that serve the general public, and that they were unable to accommodate staffing requests for the additional cars and locomotives.

“Until we have sufficient train crews to operate this private charter service in addition to our scheduled trains, we must give staffing priority to our public services, particularly during the holiday season,” Amtrak officials said in a statement.

For Chicago-area families still seeking a holiday-themed trip on the rails, several local commuter train options will run special service.

Metra’s Electric Line, which services the southern suburbs and the city, will run special holiday trains on three different December Saturdays. The trains will depart on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 11 a.m. from the line’s University Park station, and will travel to Chicago’s Millennium Station.

While not “Polar Express” branded, the trains will be decorated as a “North Pole winter wonderland,” and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be along for the ride.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the holiday trains are the first the agency has run since 2008.

The Chicago Transit Authority will also run its holiday trains beginning on Nov. 25 at stations throughout its system. More information can be found on the CTA’s website.