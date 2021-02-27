Here's Where to Receive a COVID Vaccine in Illinois

As much of Illinois moves into Phase 1B Plus of coronavirus vaccinations, residents continue to search for locations to receive the shot.

This week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to those with high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities, including cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, pulmonary disease, among others. The list also includes those with obesity and women who are pregnant.

Phase 1B initially opened up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Here's a breakdown of where to find a COVID vaccine for those eligible and what is needed:

NOTE: For a statewide vaccination locations map click here.

National Guard and State-Run Sites

Here's a full list of which locations are currently open.

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

In addition, appointments for a large COVID-19 community vaccination site in Cook County, located at Triton College in River Grove, opened on Feb. 2, according to Cook County Health.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other state supported sites are scheduled to open in the coming weeks and larger vaccination locations across the state are in development, the governor's office said Jan. 26.

Grocery Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Vaccinations are now available at several CVS, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois.

Walgreens

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

Jewel-Osco

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

Hy-Vee

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Hy-Vee click here. Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)



Kroger and Mariano's

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations." For more information click here.

Meijer

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here. Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above. Other ways to register include: Text "COVID" to 75049 to receive updates directly to your phone. When appointments become available you will receive a text with the option to accept, defer or be removed from the list. Call your local Meijer Pharmacy



Walmart

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Walmart, click here. Chicago Walmart locations offering vaccines as of Feb. 3 were: 7535 S. Ashland Ave. 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 4650 W. North Ave. 4626 W. Diversey Ave. 2844 N. Broadway St. 2551 W. Cermak Rd. 8331 S. Stewart Ave. 10900 S. Doty Ave.



CVS

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through CVS click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card or State ID, valid driver’s license, other government-issued ID or valid Social Security number Eligibility requirements include: Must live or work in Illinois People age 65+ Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance Long-term care residents and staff Congregate care residents and staff Locations so far include Belleville, Chicago, Hoopeston, Mendota and Pekin. NOTE: The Chicago location is limited to people age 65+ and healthcare workers who live or work in the city.

In total, each chain was administering doses at the following number of locations as of Feb. 11:

• CVS – 4 locations (excluding Chicago)

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 520 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations

Hospitals and Health Systems

Northwestern Medicine

Must be a current patient in order to receive the vaccine

For Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Vaccination plan prioritizes patients based on: Age (older first) Home zip code, with a preference to high hardship zip codes identified in Senator Durbin’s HEAL initiative "We are using this criteria to ensure a safe, efficient and equitable vaccination process for our patients," Northwestern said in a statement. "For example, last week we have invited established patients over 65 years of age from the HEAL zip codes and patients over 79 years of age from all other zip codes."

Registration info: https://www.nm.org/conditions-and-care-areas/covid-19-resource-center/covid-19-vaccines

Loretto Hospital

Open to general public who are eligible in 1B

Vaccinations will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by appointment only

To make an appointment, email Covidvaccineregistration@lorettohospital.org or call (773) 854-5421

Oak Street Health

Open to patients and community members aged 65+ in Phase 1B

Fill out form online, employee will contact you to schedule appointment: www.oakstreethealth.com/covid-19-vaccine

UChicago Medicine

Vaccinating current patients 65+ and will be using a lottery to notify people about when they’re eligible. This is in addition to vaccination of healthcare workers (those associated with the hospital system and those who are unaffiliated with the organization.)

There’s no sign-up (with the exception of a sign-up for unaffiliated healthcare workers). Since this is for current patients, the hospital is contacting people as their names come up in the lottery.

Lottery began with patients 75+ who live in 15 South Side zip codes. Then, it expanded to those who are 65+ in those zip codes. Then, the zip code limitation was lifted.

UI Health

Beginning the week of Jan. 25, UI Health started contacting current patients to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Vaccine scheduling will be coordinated via the MyChart patient portal/app. They will also use email and outreach calls to "invite current-phase individuals to schedule vaccine appointments."

UI Health will be administering scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations at Credit Union 1 Arena, on the UIC campus. Vaccinations must be scheduled. Walk-ins are not available.

As of Jan. 29, UI Health said it was scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments "for patients eligible to get the vaccine in Phase 1B." Vaccine-eligible UI Health patients can schedule by phone, online, or in MyChart.

More information here.

Rush University Medical Center

Rush is currently offering self-scheduling for vaccine appointments at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. If you do not see any available appointments, the center says none are available.

"We will continue to add new appointment times in conjunction with our weekly vaccine allocation," Rush's website reads.

Rush Copley Medical Group is also beginning a phased rollout for existing patients who are 65 and older. "We will keep you updated as we expand our vaccine appointments at all our Rush hospitals," the website states.

Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care is "vaccinating eligible health care workers and our most vulnerable patients based on CDC guidelines."

Patients will be contacted when it is their turn to receive vaccine and to schedule an appointment.

"Please do not call our hospitals or your doctor’s office to schedule," a message on the health system's website reads.

AMITA Health

AMITA Health is not currently vaccinating patients at its hospitals

"While we are not currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine to patients, we are working collaboratively with local health departments to understand needs and interest in receiving the vaccine."

The group encourages residents in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry and Will counties to register for information as it becomes available.

Check this site regularly for vaccine updates.

In addition to the above hospital and health systems, the state announced a number of medical centers and hospitals offering vaccines as of Feb. 10. They include:

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

County Health Departments

Vaccinations are also being provided by most local health departments, according to the governor's office. The list now on the state's website includes:

DeKalb County Health Department – 2550 N. Annie Glidden Rd., DeKalb

DuPage County Health Department – 111 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton NOTE: As of Feb. 10, the DuPage County Health Department's community vaccine clinic has moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Rd. Those looking to register for the vaccine at the fairgrounds can click here. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those who have signed up on the DCHD registration form.

Ogle County Health Department – 907 W. Pines Rd, Oregon; and 510 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle

Putnam County Health Department – 220 E. High St., Hennepin

Rock Island County Health Department – 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island

Sangamon County Department of Public Health – 2833 S. Grand Ave. East, Springfield

Stickney Public Health District – 5635 State Rd., Burbank

Vermilion County Health Department – 200 S. College St., Danville

Warren County Health Department – 240 S. Main St., Monmouth

Wayne County Health Department – 405 N. Basin Rd., Fairfield

Whiteside County Health Department – 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

On Feb. 1, several other Illinois health departments were added to the list:

Boone County Health Department

Calhoun County Health Department

Cumberland County Health Department

Grundy County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Logan County Health Department

McDonough District Hospital Health Services

Southern 7 Health Department Alexander County Hardin County Johnson County Massac County Pope County Pulaski County Union County



By Feb. 10, the state added the following locations:

• Clark County Health Department - Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

Vaccine Rollout Plans and Information by County

For information on where to get vaccinated in each county, here's a list of Chicago-area county information sites:

Cook County: A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click here for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988.

A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988. DeKalb County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here. DuPage County: For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. NOTE: As of Feb. 10, the DuPage County Health Department's community vaccine clinic has moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Rd. Those looking to register for the vaccine at the fairgrounds can click here. Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those who have signed up on the DCHD registration form.

For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. Grundy County: For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey.

For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey. Kankakee County: To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine."

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine." Kane County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here. Kendall County: For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Click Here for: Covid-19 Vaccine Recipient Administration Record Click Here for: 1A COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Click Here for: 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Lake County: This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here.

This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here. LaSalle County: Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states.

Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states. McHenry County: Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here.

Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here. Will County: Residents in this county are being asked to fill out a registration sign-up form here. Once signed up, residents will be notified when they can schedule an appointment. For additional information, click here.

"As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites," the state's website reads. "Additional teams from the [Illinois National Guard] will also deploy to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites."

In Chicago, which is also in Phase 1B, the city's top doctor said there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated.

On Feb. 2, the city launched a new site where residents can schedule coronavirus vaccine appointments and get a real-time look at availability.

The new platform, done in partnership with Zocdoc, will show appointment availability for city POD sites, as well as "care organizations" like AMITA Health, Erie Family Health, Innovative Express Care and Rush University Medical Center.

Here's how to use it and where you can sign up.