More Than 100 New COVID Vaccination Locations Open in Illinois. Here's a List

The state of Illinois has added more than 100 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the last week, according to a news release from state health officials Wednesday.

Since Feb. 4, the state said it has added 22 local health department, medical center and hospital locations, along with two new mass vaccination sites and 110 retail pharmacy stores, including Walmart and Meijer locations.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

The added locations bring Illinois' total vaccination sites to 517.

Here's a look at the newly-added locations:

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department - Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

• South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland

• Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

These are in addition to the previously announced mass vaccination sites:

• Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

• Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

• Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

• Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

• East Side Health District Mobile team – various locations in East St. Louis

• Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

• North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

• Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

• Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

• John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

• Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

• Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus

Retail Pharmacies

Vaccinations are now available at several Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois. In total each chain is administering doses at the following number of locations:

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 181 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

In addition to the above locations, DuPage County's Health Department relocated its vaccination to clinic to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton to expand capacity. The new space opened for vaccinations Wednesday.

Still, despite the added locations, Illinois officials continue to urge patience, saying vaccine supply is limited.

"We are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government," the governor's office said in a release. "Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient."