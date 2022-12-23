Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics.

Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.

While Chicago remains at a medium community level, health officials have said if the city were to move into the high category, masks could be recommended once again.

As of Friday, 88 out of Illinois' 102 counties were at an elevated COVID community level, compared to 86 from a week prior. In one example of progress, 33 counties were listed at high status Friday - down from 43 a week prior.

In the Chicago area specifically, masks are being advised in DeKalb, DuPage and Kendall counties, which are all listed at high status. In those areas, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask in public settings - regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendations differ slightly in Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, Kane, McHenry, Lake, and Will counties, which are listed in the medium category. No Chicago-area counties are considered low.

At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.