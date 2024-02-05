Here's when Six Flags Great America is opening for the 2024 season

While winter isn’t over yet, you might already be looking ahead to the spring and summer.

As the days of sunny skies draw near, many are eagerly awaiting the warmer weather, and that includes thrill seekers who are counting down the days until amusement parks reopen.

For rollercoaster enthusiasts in the Chicago area, there's one date you'll want to keep in mind.

Six Flags Great America will open for the season on Saturday, April 20, a spokesperson said in an email to NBC Chicago. Additional information about the park's opening will be posted on its website and social media in the coming weeks, the spokesperson said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Visitors will be able to hop onboard a wide variety of attractions, including one brand new high-flying ride, Sky Striker. Riders will swing back and forth on its massive pendulum as Sky Striker swings them through the sky at speeds of 75 miles per hour -- while at 172 feet in the air.

"As you swing through the clouds you will also spin, adding even another dimension to this maximum-thrills experience," according to the Six Flags Great America website. "This first-of-its-kind ride for the park creates a freefall sensation like no other."

Coined the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, Six Flags Great America has more than 17 rollercoasters, rides for all ages, live shows and much more.