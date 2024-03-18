Here's what you can get for free on baseball's Opening Day

Heading to a baseball game this spring? You could be in for some epic free swag.

Both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox will host numerous promotional days throughout the season, and things will get kicked off on their respective Opening Days on March 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field and April 1 at Wrigley Field.

This year's schedule includes giveaways like bobbleheads and hoodies, but it also includes themed giveaways for things like Harry Potter night.

Here’s a list of everything you can get for free on the first day of the Cubs and White Sox seasons.

March 28

The White Sox will open their 2024 regular season against the Detroit Tigers on the South Side. All fans in attendance will receive a White Sox-branded clear tote bag.

April 1

The Cubs will open the regular season in Texas, but will return to Wrigley Field on April 1 for their home opener. The first 30,000 fans entering the gates will receive a 2024 Cubs magnet schedule.

