Here's What Can Reopen in Each of Illinois' Tiers and Phase 4

Almost all of Illinois can begin to loosen some coronavirus restrictions, with only two regions remaining under the Tier 3 mitigations, the state's health department announced Monday. But what will be allowed in each region?
Illinois' health department announced that due to a change in staffing contracts, which increases hospital staffing across the state, several regions can leave their current tiers, with at least two regions returning to Phase 4 after months of heightened mitigations.
Much of the Chicago area will be under Tiers 2 and 3, with a few counties reaching Tier 1.
Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier and which counties fall under them:
Tier 3:
Regions 4 and 7, including Will and Kankakee counties
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Operations paused
Gaming and casinos
- Operations paused
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to household members is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Operations paused
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.
- Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents
Offices
- Remote work encouraged
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Indoor sports and recreation paused
- Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed
- Groups limited to 10 people
Tier 2:
Region 8, 9, 10 and 11, including Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Lake and suburban Cook counties, along with Chicago.
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to 10 people is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
Tier 1:
Regions 1, 2 and 6, including Grundy, DeKalb and LaSalle counties
Bars and restaurants
- Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room
- No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
- Suspend indoor service if not serving food
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Household gatherings
- Allowed with public health guidelines
Indoor fitness classes
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
Phase 4:
Regions 3 and 5 in western and southern Illinois
Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health care: All health care providers are open
Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance
Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed
Businesses:
- Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
- “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
- Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.
To move to Tier 1, regions need:
- A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
To move to back Phase 4, however, regions need:
- A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.