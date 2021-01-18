Here's What Can Reopen in Each of Illinois' Tiers and Phase 4

Almost all of Illinois can begin to loosen some coronavirus restrictions, with only two regions remaining under the Tier 3 mitigations, the state's health department announced Monday. But what will be allowed in each region?

Illinois' health department announced that due to a change in staffing contracts, which increases hospital staffing across the state, several regions can leave their current tiers, with at least two regions returning to Phase 4 after months of heightened mitigations.

Much of the Chicago area will be under Tiers 2 and 3, with a few counties reaching Tier 1.

Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier and which counties fall under them:

Tier 3:

Regions 4 and 7, including Will and Kankakee counties

Bars and restaurants

Suspend indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

Operations paused

Gaming and casinos

Operations paused

Hotels

Limited to registered guests

Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

Limiting to household members is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

Operations paused

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.

Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents

Offices

Remote work encouraged

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Indoor sports and recreation paused

Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed

Groups limited to 10 people

Tier 2:

Region 8, 9, 10 and 11, including Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Lake and suburban Cook counties, along with Chicago.

Bars and restaurants

Suspend indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

Limited to registered guests

Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

Limiting to 10 people is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Tier 1:

Regions 1, 2 and 6, including Grundy, DeKalb and LaSalle counties

Bars and restaurants

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room

No tables exceeding 4 people indoors

Suspend indoor service if not serving food

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

Cultural institutions

Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

Open under Phase 4 rules

Household gatherings

Allowed with public health guidelines

Indoor fitness classes

Open under Phase 4 rules

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Phase 4:

Regions 3 and 5 in western and southern Illinois

Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance

Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Health care: All health care providers are open

Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed

Businesses:

Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance

All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees

All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.

To move to Tier 1, regions need:

A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

To move to back Phase 4, however, regions need: