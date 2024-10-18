Here's how you can register to vote in Illinois through Election Day

The 2024 general elections are right around the corner, with citizens voting on everything from President of the United States to an elected school board in Chicago.

For those that aren't already registered to vote, the process remains open in the state of Illinois through Election Day, though the process changes as the date approaches.

With under three weeks left until voters officially head to the polls, here's what to know about the voter registration process:

Who’s eligible to register?

According to the Board of Elections, prospective voters must:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

-Must live in a precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election

-Must not be currently serving a jail sentence as a result of a conviction

-Must not claim the right to vote anywhere else

How can you register online?

The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 20, according to the Board of Elections.

Prospective voters can check their registration status on the board’s website, and can fill out a registration form here.

Grace period/same-day voter registration

Voters who miss the Oct. 20 deadline can still register to vote and vote on the same day at their local county clerk’s office.

A previous deadline for in-person registration passed on Oct. 8.

Voters can also register and vote at select polling places, including on Election Day itself. A full list of required documents to present when registering can be found on the state Board of Elections’ website, along with more information on grace period registration.