The Chicago Auto Show kicks off this weekend, bringing the latest innovations in the automotive industry to the McCormick Place in an event filled with family-friendly activities and countless attractions.

While there's plenty of ways to have fun at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, there's no reason not to get some much-needed business done as well.

According to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the Secretary of State's Office will be on-hand at the two-week event beginning Friday, providing variety of services -- from Illinois driver's license renewals to applying for a REAL ID.

"Attendees can attain various driver services, including applying for a REAL ID, a new driver’s license, a new state ID or renewing a license/ID/Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL)," the announcement said, referring to the Secretary of State booth at the auto show. "They can also apply for a new license plate using Pick-A-Plate or renew their vehicle registration. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to sign up to join the Illinois Organ/Tissue Donation Registry."

Although attendees can visit the booth for some services in lieu of visiting a DMV, drivers will still need to provide the correct documents needed for services they are seeking.

What documents are needed for a REAL ID?

According to the Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a REAL ID or valid passport to travel domestically beginning May 7, 2025.

Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license will no longer serve as sufficient identification for boarding domestic flights or entering secure federal buildings, such as a military facility or prison.

So what documents will be necessary to get one?

According to the Secretary of State's office, here's exactly what you need:

Either a U.S. birth certificate or a U.S. passport. An employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Some examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Some examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible. Proof of your signature. Some examples are: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current state ID.

A list of other examples of documents that prove identity is detailed here. Hard copy documents are required and photocopies are not accepted.

More information on the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, which kicks off with a black-tie "First Look for Charity" on Friday before opening up to the public on Saturday, can be found here.