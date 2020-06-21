reopen chicago

Here's How Chicago's Lakefront Will Open Monday

Social Distancing Ambassadors will be enforcing various safety guidelines

By Becca Wood

Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chicago's Lakefront and popular 606 Trail are expected to open Monday with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the 606 Bloomingdale Trail and the Lakefront Trail will both be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily under the same rules.

No congregating will be allowed, meaning runners, bikers and walkers will have to continue moving. Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic.

Only select entrances to the Lakefront Trail will open to manage congestion and because of construction closures.

Despite several parts of the city beginning to cautiously reopen, many lakefront locations will remain closed, including beaches, athletic fields and parking lots.

Chicago harbors also will open for the 2020 boating season Monday along with South Shore and Sydney R. Marovitz golf courses.

Lightfoot explained Social Distancing Ambassadors will be placed along the trails to educate the public on proper guidelines, along with managing traffic flow.

"Ambassadors will actively engage patrons providing guidance on appropriate social distancing, the importance of face coverings, as well as other health and safety guidelines," Lightfoot said.

The ambassadors are currently in Park District uniforms in other locations, but will switch to an official Social Distancing Ambassador uniform once lakefront trails reopen.

As Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and the Riverwalk continue to reopen, Social Distancing Ambassadors will be placed in more locations, according to city officials.

This article tagged under:

reopen chicago606 trailreopening lakefrontsocial distancing ambassadorchicago habors
