Here's What Social Distancing Ambassadors Look Like in Chicago

With more popular Chicago areas reopening to the public Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will place Social Distancing Ambassadors along the sites.

Both the lakefront and the 606 Bloomingdale Trail are slated to reopen Monday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the mayor announced Thursday.

Lightfoot explained Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trails to educate the public on proper guidelines and manage the flow of traffic.

"Ambassadors will actively engage patrons providing guidance on appropriate social distancing, the importance of face coverings, as well as other health and safety guidelines," Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Park District began implementing the Social Distancing Ambassadors program June 8 when city park fieldhouses reopened to the public.

As Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and the Riverwalk continue to reopen, Social Distancing Ambassadors will be placed in more locations, according to city officials.

The ambassadors are currently in Park District uniforms, but will switch to an official Social Distancing Ambassador uniform once lakefront trails reopen.

At this time, there is no application to become a Social Distancing Ambassador as only Park District staff currently hold the positions. The Chicago Runners Association and Active Transportation Alliance have provided volunteers to the program.

The Park District employees who are also Ambassadors are paid their typical salary, as many tasks involve their expected requirements.