Here's a Look at the Warmest and Coldest Halloweens On Record in Chicago

While this year's Halloween is forecasted to be dry and pleasant during trick-or-treating hours, the Chicago area has seen an incredibly wide range of temperatures in the past on Oct. 31.

Though temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s throughout the afternoon and evening hours this year, according to NBC 5's Storm Team, Chicago is just three years removed from one of the coldest Halloweens the city has seen.

In 2019, nearly 3.5 inches of snow fell in Chicago alongside a frigid high of just 33 degrees, making it the third-coldest Halloween in the city's history.

With historical data from the National Weather Service, here's a look at the historic highs and lows on Halloween for the city of Chicago:

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Top 10 Warmest Halloweens (Highs)

10. 1909: 74 degrees

9. 1900: 75 degrees

7. 1888 and 1915: 76 degrees

5. 1968 and 1974: 77 degrees

3. 1933 and 1935: 78 degrees

2. 1944: 79 degrees

1. 1950: 84 degrees

Top 10 Coldest Halloweens (Highs)

8. 1954, 1996, 2017: 40 degrees

5. 1874, 1906, 1930: 39 degrees

4. 1878: 37 degrees

3. 2019: 33 degrees

2. 1917: 32 degrees

1. 1873: 31 degrees

Top 10 Wettest Halloweens (Inches of Precipitation

10. 1892: .5 inches

9. 1960: .55 inches

8. 1987: .59 inches

7. 1935: .62 inches

6. 1973: .65 inches

5. 1912: .75 inches

4. 2015: .77 inches

3. 2013: 1.04 inches

2. 1941: 1.27 inches

1. 1994: 2.26 inches

The 7 Chicago Halloweens That Saw Snowfall

Snowfall has been detected on Halloween seven times in Chicago history, with just trace amounts of snow detected on five of the seven years. Here's when it has snowed on Oct. 31 in Chicago: