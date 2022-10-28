Trick or Treat? An Early Look at the Halloween Forecast for the Chicago Area

With Halloween just a few days away, many are wondering what the conditions will be like when it comes time to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Monday evening.

While the day might start out a little damp with showers from Sunday evening carrying into the morning of Halloween, current forecast models suggest dry conditions by the early afternoon.

Dry and pleasant conditions are expected to stick around for the remainder of the afternoon and evening, with temperatures sticking in the 50s after sunset.

Temperatures are expected to continue to warm throughout next week as well, with the potential to approach or hit 70 degrees by late next week.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to the National Weather Service, this year's Halloween temperatures will stay far away from Chicago's record highs and record lows for the day.

The Halloween high of 84 degrees in 1950 remains the record high for the date, while the high of just 31 degrees in 1873 marks the coldest Oct. 31 the city has seen.

Just three years ago in 2019, the city saw 3.4 inches of snow accumulation and a high of just 33 degrees, making it the snowiest and 3rd-coldest Chicago Halloween on record.

Outside of the snow in 2019, there has only been measurable snow on two other Halloweens, with trace amounts of snow falling on an additional five Halloweens throughout Chicago's history.