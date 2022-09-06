Here's a List of Upcoming Fall Free Days at Chicago Museums

With kids back in school and the seasons beginning to change, Chicagoans have the chance to shift the activities indoors by heading to one of the city's museums -- for free.

Here's a roundup of some of the "free days" taking place at museums across the city.

Adler Planetarium

Admission is free every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12).

Field Museum

Field Museum

Admission will be free on the following dates this fall at the Field Museum:

Sept. 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9

Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12) and active military personnel receive free admission year-round.

Art Institute of Chicago

Admission is always free for Chicago teens under 18, all children under 14, Illinois teachers, active military personnel and Link and WIC cardholders.

Museum of Science and Industry

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates this fall:

Sept. 7, 12-15, 19-20, 26-27

Oct. 4-5

Nov. 1, 8

Admission is always free for active-duty military personnel, veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters and police officers as well as Illinois teachers.

Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Admission is free on the following days this month:

Sept. 7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

Chicago History Museum

Admission is free on October 10 and is always free for Illinois teachers, active-duty military and veterans, active Chicago police officers and firefighters, Illinois residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Admission is free every Wednesday and is always free for military personnel and first responders.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Siafa Lewis

Admission is free for Illinois residents every Tuesday and is always free for those under 18, military personnel and veterans, first responders and Illinois educators.

Petty Notebaert Nature Museum

Free admission is offered on every Thursday in September, and is always offered to active-duty service members, Illinois educators and children under three.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Admission is free on the final Friday of every month in 2022.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Free admission is offered year-round to everybody.

Chicago Cultural Center

Admission is free year-round for everybody.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Admission is free year-round for everybody, but tickets must be reserved in advance.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Botanic Garden

Free admission for Illinois residents on the following dates:

Sept. 13, 15

Oct. 10, 11, 13

Nov. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Proof of residence required.