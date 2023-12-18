Here's a guide to travel insurance before you book your holiday trip

NOTE: This story was published in partnership with our NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

The holiday travel surge is right around the corner, and who wouldn’t like a little reassurance that everything will go according to plan?

Travel insurance seems like a logical thing to offer that reassurance, and NBC 5 Responds looked into the ins and outs of such a purchase.

When you’re on the checkout page of a travel website, you will likely be asked if you want to add on travel insurance—for an additional fee. Before you pay the extra money, read the policy and be sure you know exactly what it covers.

For example, many travel insurance plans will not cover your trip cancellation for pre-existing medical conditions.

Acts of war are not typically covered by such policies either.

If the policy doesn’t offer the coverage you’re looking for, you can always buy travel insurance through third parties.

Websites such as “Squaremouth” give you side-by side quotes for different travel insurance policies, so you can compare price and scope of the coverage.

You can also check with your home or auto insurance companies to see if they offer travel insurance plans.

Before you buy an additional travel insurance policy, look at the benefits on the credit card you’re using to book the trip too. Those benefits may include travel insurance for lost bags, emergency assistance, hotel burglary, and more.

To find out what your card covers, visit your credit card company's website.