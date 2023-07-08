Here are the White Sox gameday giveaways still left this summer

The Chicago White Sox will be offering over 10 gameday giveaways at Guaranteed Rate Field to limited numbers of fans before the games start. Here are the games to look out and plan ahead for:

July 8

This Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. game against the St. Louis Cardinals will feature a Luis Robert Bobblehead for the first 20,000 fans to enter Guaranteed Rate Field. Tickets for the game and Guaranteed Rate-presented bobblehead can be found here.

July 29

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at 6:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field and the first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free White Sox Hat presented by CIBC. Tickets for the game are available for purchase here.

July 30

Presented by Topps, all fans will be eligible to receive a Baseball Card Pack on July 30 when the White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians. Tickets for the 1:10 p.m. game are available here.

Aug. 8

The White Sox will face off against the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 8, with a giveaway hat for the first 10,000 fans to arrive. The White Sox Boat Captain Hat will be presented by City Cruises. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Aug. 9

The first 10,000 fans at the South Siders' 7:10 p.m. game against the Yankees on August 9 are eligible for the Summer T-Shirt Series. Tickets for the game at Guaranteed Rate Field can be purchased here.

Aug 12

A special-edition White Sox Football Jersey will be available for the first 10,000 fans aged 21+ who come to Guaranteed Rate Field to watch the Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:15 p.m. Presented by Miller Lite, the jersey comes in an adult M and adult XL.

Aug. 13

The first 15,000 fans to arrive for this 1:10 p.m. matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers will be eligible to receive a White Sox Oris Bear Mug as part of a giveaway presented by Oris Watches. Tickets can be purchased here.

Aug. 22

The Summer T-Shirt Series is back as the White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 22. The first 10,000 fans to enter Guaranteed Rate Field before the 7:10 p.m. game are eligible to receive an adult M or adult XL shirt by local artist Cody Hudson. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Aug. 23

The White Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 23, with an MLB Network Trucker Hat available for the first 10,000 fans. Tickets for the game and giveaway presented by MLB Network are available here.

Aug. 26

Fans aged 21+ are eligible for a bobblehead at this 6:10 p.m. game against the Oakland Athletics. The first 15,000 fans to enter Guaranteed Rate Field will receive a Dylan Cease Bobblehead present by Binny’s Beverage Depot. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Sept. 2

The first 20,000 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field for this 6:10 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers will receive a Los White Sox Soccer Jersey presented by Coke Zero Sugar. The shirts are available in adult M or adult XL only. Tickets for the Sept. 2 game can be purchased here.

Sept. 13

The final White Sox Summer T-Shirt Series game will take place at 6:40 p.m. as the Sox take on the Kansas City Royals. The Sept. 13 game at Guaranteed Rate will feature a T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Sept. 16

The White Sox are celebrating the halfway mark to St. Patrick’s Day with their game against the Minnesota Twins. The 6:10 p.m. game on Sept. 16 will feature a Southside Irish Jersey for the first 10,000 fans aged 21+. Presented by Miller Lite, the jersey will be available in an adult M or an adult XL. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Sept. 30

The first 10,000 fans over the age of 21 will receive a La Catrina Bobblehead when the White Sox celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night at their 6:10 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 30. Tickets for the game with a chance to get the Modelo-presented bobblehead can be found here.

A full list of White Sox games and giveaways can be found on the White Sox MLB website.