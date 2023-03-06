Chicago holidays

Here Are All of The Chicago Holidays In 2023

The city recognizes 13 official holidays each year.

By Lauren Stewart

As we head into spring, you may be wondering when your next break will come, and the city of Chicago observes 13 official holidays.

The City of Chicago recognizes 13 official holidays each year. On such days, all city offices and libraries are closed in observance.

However, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has a different calendar. Certain holidays, such as Pulaski Day, are no longer observed. They also have additional breaks, including spring break, which falls from April 3rd to April 7th this year.

Here is the full list of remaining city holidays in 2023.

    March:

    • March 6th: Pulaski Day

    May:

    • May 29th: Memorial Day

    June:

    • June 19th: Juneteenth

    July:

    • July 4th: Independence Day

    September:

    • September 4th: Labor Day

    October:

    • October 9th: Columbus Day

    November:

    • November 10th: Veteran's Day (observed)
    • November 23rd: Thanksgiving Day

    December:

    • December 25th: Christmas Day

    The city also observes New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Lincoln's birthday and Washington's birthday for 13 total holidays.

    To learn more, see the City of Chicago website.

