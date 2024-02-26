Here are 29 deals in Chicago you can snag on Leap Day – from freebies to discounts and more

Looking for ways to spend your extra day of the year?

Many restaurants, entertainment businesses, and plenty of others are offering deals on Feb. 29 in celebration of Leap Day.

Here are several bargains you can take advantage of - from free cookies to discounts on pizza and even free photography sessions.

Dining deals

Duck Donuts

Guests can enjoy a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can receive a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Those born on Feb. 29 can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase required. Proof of birthday is required.

Old Town Pour House

Those born on Feb. 29 can receive a complimentary entree of their choice upon presenting their ID.

Wake 'N Bacon

Customers can receive a 29% discount for brunch or lunch.

Those who dine on Leap Day will also be entered to win a one-time use of the private party space for up to 50 guests.

Sweet Mandy B's

Sweet Mandy B’s regular cookies will cost $2.29 each; they're normally $3.30. The offer doesn't include iced cookies, however. Regular 6-inch three-layer house cakes will be on sale for $29, which is five dollars off.

Chipotle

Chipotle Rewards members can stop by and receive free guacamole. To get the deal, use the code EXTRA24 when you checkout online or via the app.

Dunkin’

Rewards members can get a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 if you place an order through the app. Customers will receive four times the average amount of points on all app purchases.

Legal Seafoods

Guests who dine in can receive two steamed lobsters for the price of one.

Customers who enroll in Legal Net Wards on Leap Day will receive 229 bonus points, which equals $10 in reward value.

Paris Baguette

The bakery chain is offering a 29-cent medium hot or iced coffee with a regular purchase.

Wendy's

The fast food chain is giving customers a chance to try its newest sweet treat - a Cinnabon Pull-Apart - for free! The promotion ends at 10:30 a.m.

Hungry Howies

If you buy a large pizza with one or more toppings, you can get a large one-topping pizza for 29 cents. The deal begins Monday and runs through Thursday.

Papa Murphy's

You can get 29% off your bill when you spend $20 online by using the code LEAP24.

Home Run Inn Pizza

The first 29 people with Leap Day birthdays who present a valid ID to Home Run Inn's Instagram page will receive 12 frozen classic crust pizzas for free.

Insomnia Cookies

People born on Feb. 29 can present their ID to get four free cookies and a birthday party in-store - for free.

Long John Silvers

The fast food chain is featuring an online exclusive deal called "Add a Day. Add-a-Piece." Customers who order online can get a free piece of fish or chicken on orders of $5 or more.

Jet's Pizza

Customers will be able to save $5 when ordering any of Jet's specialty pizzas. Make sure to use the code SPECIAL at checkout.

The Melting Pot

Customers who plan to propose at the restaurant on Feb. 29 will be awarded a five-course meal with rose petals, candles and sparklers. The winners will also receive a year’s worth of fondue date nights. The offer will be given to a maximum of four couples.

aliveOne - Lincoln Park

Home to Chicago's only all-live music jukebox, aliveOne will host a free extra-long live music show from its resident band, Bonzo Squad. Customers can also enjoy food during half-price happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.

Central Park Bar - Avondale

The bar will offer its “Leap Year” cocktail for $10.The drink features Beefeater London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth and lemon juice.

Remedy

Guests can kick off “Lip Sync Happy Hour” drag show night with half-price happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

Noodles & Company

Rewards members can receive 29% off on orders of $29 or more.

Entertainment

Chuck E. Cheese

Local locations are giving away free All-Day Jump Passes to children under 52 inches tall.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Guests can receive a 29% discount on up to two additional flights added to a flight package. The offer is valid all week.

Art Institute of Chicago

The museum is offering free admission to Illinois residents. An ID is required to obtain admission and reserve tickets online.

Shedd Aquarium

Illinois residents will also be able to stop by the Shedd Aquarium without paying a penny. IDs are required.

Retail and others

Classic Kids Photography

The photography business is giving away free mini sessions for children’s photos on Leap Day this year.

Build-a-Bear

The retailer will offer those born on Feb. 29 the chance to buy a Birthday Treat Bear for $4 instead of $14.

Whitehall Hotel

As part of a Leap Year Special, the Whitehall hotel is offering 29% off its best available rate.

Staples

On Feb. 29, Staples will offer 29,000 passport photos for free via their app. This service typically costs $17.99.

Ashley HomeStore

When shopping online or in store, customers can save up to 29% off and get an extra 10% off with code LEAPYEAR.