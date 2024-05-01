Live Nation offering $25 tickets to thousands of summer concerts for 1 week only

As the weather heats up and summer plans start to come into shape, Live Nation is looking to give music enjoyers plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

According to Live Nation, 2024 marks the 10th year of the company celebrating "Concert Week," which will take place this year from May 8-14.

For this year's concert week, tickets to over 5,000 summer shows across the world will be on sale for just $25 a piece.

In addition to shows in North America, this year's Concert Week will include deals to shows in Australia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

This year's offers span across over 900 artists of a wide variety of genres, with 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage the Elephant, Janet Jackson, Peso Pluma and Sean Paul are among the artists included in the ticket offer.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can visit here to see a full list of concerts that are part of the offer.

The following shows in the Chicago area are part of this year's Concert Week offerings:

Sara McLachlan – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - June 11, 2024

New Kids On The Block – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - June 15, 2024

Santana – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - June 29, 2024

Niall Horan – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - July 9, 2024

Grupo Firme – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - July 19, 2024

Vampire Weekend – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - July 26-27, 2024

Luke Bryan – Wrigley Field - August 25, 2024

Outlaw Music Festival – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - September 7, 2024

(featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp)

While tickets for the offer will be available at 9 a.m. local time on May 8, T-Mobile customers can access the deal 24 hours early beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. More information can be found here.