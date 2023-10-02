Heavy police presence at Country Club Hills Walmart after ‘armored car incident'

A heavy police presence was reported at a Walmart store in Country Club Hills Monday morning.

Footage from the scene showed police tape and a number of police vehicles at the store just before 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of 167th Street. Evidence markers appeared scattered around the exterior of the store.

The video also showed the FBI was at the scene.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed it was responding to an "armored car incident" near 167th and Pulaski, but no injuries had been reported. Shots were fired in the area, officials said.

"There is currently no known ongoing threat to public safety at this time. There is no further information available at this time," the spokesperson said.

Check back for more on this developing story.