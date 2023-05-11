Heavy Police Presence, Possible Search Underway in Chicago

A heavy police presence was seen at what appeared to be a search Thursday morning in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Multiple officers were seen after 11 a.m. off of South Doty Avenue just off the Bishop Ford Freeway, as well as off of 130th Street near the Calumet River.

The officers appeared to be searching for something, with a canine unit also at the scene, according to footage captured by NBC's Sky 5 chopper.

Early reports indicated there may have been a crash near the scene and a possible search for a suspect, but authorities could not confirm or provide information on the reason for the presence.

Chicago police said they were assisting at the scene but not leading the investigation. Illinois State Police said they were assisting the Dolton Police Department with an incident that at one point entered the Bishop Ford, but did not release further information.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Check back for more on this developing story.