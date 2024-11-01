Heading to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis? Here's what to know

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to descend on Indianapolis as superstar Taylor Swift's rolls into town, with three nights of performances.

The Circle City is rolling out the red carpet for not only Swift herself, but the 60,000 people expected at Lewis Oil Stadium each night - and the additional 40,000 slated to converge on downtown for the festivities, according to Visit Indy.

For those making the roughly three-hour drive, here's everything you need to know - including details on Taylor Swift-themed events, road closures and if tickets are still available.

Can you still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available - though they might cost more than you'd like. According to reselling website Stub Hub, tickets were "going fast," and as of Friday afternoon, most available tickets were in the $2,000 range.

Can't get tickets? Here are 3 Taylor Swift-themed events:

Baseb(all) Too Well Concert Pre-Party - 3 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2

The self-proclaimed "best T. Swift party in the city" will take place at Victory Field, featuring Eras music, themed cocktails, group singalongs and more.

Swiftie Par-Tay at the Indianapolis Children's Museum - Nov. 1-4

Guests to the Indianapolis Children's Museum will be able to trade friendship bracelets, "shake it off" in a Taylor-themed dance party and make bedazzled slime.

Wildest Era - Swifties at the Zoo - Indianapolis Zoo - Nov. 1-4

Even the Indianapolis Zoo is getting in on the fun.

Zoogoers will be able to take part in Taylor Swift-inspired activities all weekend long, including themed food and drinks, face painting, bracelet trading and more.

Who is Taylor Swift performing with?

Pop singer Gracie Abrams will serve as the opening musician for each night of the concert, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

Where can I get official merchandise?

Merchandise can be purchased inside the Indiana Convention Center's Exhibit Hall K at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Noon-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: Only sales will be inside Lucas Oil Stadium

Will streets be closed?

Unfamiliar with Indianapolis, but planning to make the drive? Here are street closures to be aware of, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

The following roads will be closed Nov. 1-4 during the posted hours:

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monument Circle all four spokes closed: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

South Street between Pennsylvania and Delaware streets: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Washington Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Maryland Street between West Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Missouri Street between Washington and Maryland streets: No S/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Capitol Avenue from Washington to South streets: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Georgia Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue: No W/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Pennsylvania Street: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Kentucky Avenue from South to Morris streets: No N/B or E/B 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

McCarty Street between West and Missouri streets: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty Street and Capitol Avenue: No E/B or W/B 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty Street and Illinois Street: No N/B 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty Street and Russell Avenue: No N/B 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty Street and Madison Avenue: No E/B from Madison Avenue 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Missouri and Morris streets: No N/B 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The following interstate exits will be closed Nov. 1-4 during the posted hours: :

I-70 E/B at West Street exit: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at West Street exit: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 E/B at Illinois Street/Meridian Street exit: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at Meridian Street exit: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The following traffic diversions will be implemented Nov. 1-4 during the posted hours:

No southbound traffic on Missouri Street between Washington and Maryland streets: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Southbound West Street at South Street will be diverted to Kentucky Avenue: 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Rideshare details

You'll want to be patient and allow yourself plenty of extra time to get to the concert -- regardless of which mode of transportation you choose.

Those who opt to take a rideshare will want to keep the following zones in mind: