Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting.

While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.

With a winter storm warning in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, the troubles may not be over yet.

So, what should you do if your car won't start - and how can you get it prepared for the brutal cold?

First, before starting your engine, you'll want to turn everything off, including your radio, heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers, according to Champion Auto Parts' website. Completing these actions will help ensure your battery focuses all of its energy on starting the car.

After that, turn your key and hold it. Then, let the engine crank for 10 seconds, but not any longer, the auto parts' website stated. If the engine doesn't crank, then let it rest for a few minutes then try another time.

If your engine seems close to starting, but not like normal, take a break then try once more. If it doesn't start after a few tries, you can take your battery inside and allow it to warm up. Once it does, reinsert it and see if your car will start.

If you don't want to remove the battery or just can't get your car to start, jumping your battery might be your best bet, according to the website.

In case temperatures drop below zero again, you'll want to prepare your car by making sure your battery and charging system are in good order, according to an article from Cars.com.

"In winter temperatures, your battery is far less effective, and the load your engine needs to crank over is much higher because the oil is real thick. If your engine is cranking slowly, you should take it in and have the battery checked, especially if it’s more than 3 years old,” Mike Calkins, manager of technical services for the AAA travel group’s national office, previously told the website.

Calkins explained extremely cold weather can reduce a battery’s remaining capacity by more than one-third.

"Basically, electrons, just like people, slow down when it gets really cold outside," he said. "The chemical reaction inside the battery that creates electricity just doesn’t happen as fast when it’s cold.”

At the same time you have the car battery checked, Calkins said it’s a good idea to have the alternator and charging system looked at. Also, you'll want to ensure the battery terminals are clean and the cables are in adequate shape.

Other possible recommendations include using the proper engine oil and getting an electric engine block heater.