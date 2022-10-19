Haunted Car Wash to Run Just in Time for Halloween in Illinois

One car wash company is revving up the Halloween spirit.

Tommy's Express Car Wash will host "Tunnel of Terror," a haunted car wash loaded with suds and spooks. The experience will be marked by festive décor, colorful lights, smoke machines and costumed employees.

Only one location in Illinois is set to partake in the event. Customers looking to join in on the frights can head to 15819 Wolf Rd. in Oak Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 to 30.

The company will also host the themed car washes in Indiana and Michigan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A list of the participating locations and hours can be found here.