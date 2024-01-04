An Orland Park resident is facing a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly made anti-Palestinian comments and battered two individuals this week.

According to police, Terrence Clyne is facing charges after the altercation, which took place in the 15400 block of Begonia Court.

Police were called to a duplex in the area at approximately 10:35 a.m. for reports of a battery.

Authorities say that the altercation began when a male victim in the case moved garbage cans from one area of a shared driveway to another.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspect allegedly made hateful comments referring to the victim’s Palestinian nationality, and then punched him repeatedly in the face.

The victim’s wife tried to verbally deescalate the situation according to police, but the suspect continued to make hateful comments and attempted to batter her as well. The woman’s husband stepped in front of her, but was punched in the face again and shoved into her.

Clyne was taken into custody and will face a judge during a Thursday hearing. He will be charged with committing a hate crime and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.