Happy Camper Fires Employee After Social Media Post Claims Cop's Receipt Said ‘Quit Your Job'

An employee has been fired from the popular Happy Camper restaurant in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood, the eatery said, after a social media post claims an officer who ordered takeout from the restaurant received a message on his receipt saying "quit your job."

The social media post was shared Sunday evening by someone claiming to be a friend of the Chicago Police Detective who received the receipt.

"A very dear friend of mine, placed a to go order at Happy Camper in Wrigley today," the post read. "He is a Chicago Police Detective and has to be in full uniform and riot ready at any time. 12-16 hr days 6-7 days a week. When picking up, he noticed this note left by the cashier."

The post stated the officer still tipped the employee but ultimately threw out the food "for fear that someone spit in it."

"This is unacceptable," the post continued. "Everyone is entitled to their feelings and political views, but definitely not when it comes to a professional environment. Where did people learn to disrespect the people that are paying their bills? How can any business allow this to happen?"

Happy Camper responded Monday, saying the restaurant reached out to the officer involved "to personally apologize, offer a full refund and provide a gift card to his restaurant of choice."

"Our company works incredibly hard to provide a positive and enjoyable experience for all customers," the restaurant said in a statement. "Upon learning this morning about an incident last night involving a customer, we immediately took action to terminate the employee. We sincerely and humbly apologize – the action of one does not accurately reflect who we are as a company. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that doesn’t give our customers the full respect they deserve.”