Hammond police searching for suspect who allegedly shot and killed woman

Law enforcement in Hammond, Indiana, were searching for the person who allegedly shot and killed a woman on Friday, authorities said.

Allen Oscar Woods was charged in connection with the homicide of Tiffany Woods, according to a news release from the Hammond Police Department. Tiffany Woods was found dead near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Jackson Avenue after being shot multiple times in a possible domestic incident on Friday afternoon, police said.

Allen Oscar Woods was last known to be in Chicago, according to Hammond officials. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call their local police department or 911.