Hamilton arrives in Chicago next month for multi-week run

Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton, Chicago.

Tony-award winning musical Hamilton will hit the Windy City for a multi-week run at the James M. Nederlander theater beginning Sept. 13, according to Broadway in Chicago.

Tickets went on sale earlier this year through Ticketmaster. According to Hamilton's Broadway in Chicago calendar, tickets for some shows are still available.

Hamilton's Chicago run ends Dec. 3, Broadway in Chicago says.

Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "has taken the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education," the release says.

More information about the show can be found here.