Don't throw away your shot to get Chicago Hamilton tickets.

Tony-award winning musical Hamilton is set to return to Chicago Sept. 13, and individual tickets to shows go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

According to Broadway in Chicago, tickets to Hamilton range from $42.50 to $323.50, with a "select number of premium tickets available."

A calendar on Broadway in Chicago shows Hamilton playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, located at 24 W. Randolph St. through Dec. 3.

Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "has taken the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education," the release says.

More information about the show can be found here.