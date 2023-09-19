Guinness

Guinness' Open Gate brewery to bring unique beers, foods to Chicago's West Loop

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

After months of hype and anticipation, Guinness’ Open Gate brewery will finally make its debut in Chicago’s West Loop next week.

The brewery will be the second the company has opened in the United States, with the Baltimore location opening to rave reviews in 2018.

According to company officials, the facility will not only feature Guinness’ iconic stout beer, but will also feature brews made specifically for the city of Chicago.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants, a lot of great food, a lot of great beer being made in the city, and we get to be a small part of carrying on that legacy,” Ryan Wagner, head of marketing for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago, said. “What you’ll see here are some of our amazing beers from Dublin, the beers that people have grown to love over the course of more than 200 years, but you’ll also see new and exciting and innovative recipes from our brewers right here in Chicago.”

Officials say that the offerings will rotate frequently at the 15,000 square-foot facility, which will house a brewery, a tap room, a restaurant and even a bakery on site.

Anywhere from 12-to-16 beers will be available on tap at a given time, including Guinness brews from other parts of the world, according to the company.

“I think Chicago is the perfect place for this Open Gate brewery because, frankly, this friendship is over 100 years old already,” he said.

Food items will be diverse within the restaurant, drawing inspiration from all over the world, according to the company. The bakery, which will be open daily, will also donate thousands of loaves of bread to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, according to company officials.

Guinness will also partner with several iconic brands in the city, including West Town’s Aya Pastry and Intelligentsia Coffee, among others.

The bakery, taproom and restaurant will all open to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 28. While the bakery will be open every morning, the restaurant and tap room will be open Wednesday through Sunday, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Open Gate brewery’s website.

