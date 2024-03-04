Grieving mother pleads for help finding hit-and-run driver who killed her son

A grieving mother is asking for more to be done to find the person who killed her son earlier this year in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood.

Hoyle David Marshall III was an up-and-coming rapper known as "Trey is Dope." His mother, Kimberly Marshall, is still pursuing answers in his tragic death, and worries that the trail is running cold.

According to Chicago police, Hoyle was struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of West 95th Street on Jan. 21. A bystander on a CTA bus saw the incident, got off and stayed with him until paramedics arrived, something that Kimberly is grateful for.

“They had enough compassion to stay there with a person they never saw before that was in pain,” said Kimberly.

Hoyle later died from injuries he suffered in the case.

Kimberly later learned from investigators that the vehicle involved in the case, a grey Dodge Durango, was reported stolen and later found torched.

“To kill a person – leave scene and try to destroy evidence – that is not a normal way of thinking,” she said.

Now weeks have gone by with no updates on the driver or witnesses, and Kimberly is concerned that precious time is being lost to find her son's killer.

“I won’t say stalled- but I will say there has been very little progress other than recovery of the vehicle,” she said.

NBC 5 Investigates found that of the roughly 37,000 hit-and-run crashes the city saw in 2021, Chicago Police made arrests in just 95 cases, according to city data. Despite the long odds, Kimberly is trying to hold out hope.

“We just have to have faith that right combination of investigator and people will come forward and we will have justice for Trey," she said.